Historic WWII aircraft lands at Gillespie Field

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A piece of American history landed at Gillespie Field Monday.

A restored World War II B-17 Bomber, known as the Memphis Belle is in San Diego as part of the Liberty Foundation's 2014 Salute to Veterans Tour.

This year marks the 71st anniversary of the plane's last mission.

The aircraft will be open to the public and available for flight and ground tours on April 5 and 6.