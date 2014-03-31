Chargers score big for local non-profits

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's amazing how fast loose change can add up - especially when it's going to a good cause.

Monday, checks for $5,000 were passed out to three organizations that help kids in San Diego County. The money came from fans who were asked to donate loose change at charger's games.

At Monday's event, players thanked the fans and the community:

"They've given up a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of effort and energy to get there and they're willing to give just a little bit more to the kids of San Diego County who really deserve it," said Nick Hardwick.

The Game Changer's Program is put together by the Chargers and Union Bank.