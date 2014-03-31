MLB ticket price average $27.94 after 2 pct rise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

MLB ticket price average $27.94 after 2 pct rise

Posted: Updated:
A giant American flag is unfurled before a baseball game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals on opening day at Citi Field, Monday, March 31, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) A giant American flag is unfurled before a baseball game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals on opening day at Citi Field, Monday, March 31, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Baseball's average ticket price rose 2 percent this season to $27.93, the steepest rise since a 5 percent hike in 2009, according to the Team Marketing Report's annual survey.

The average rose 1.8 percent last year after remaining flat in 2012.

World Series champion Boston had the highest average, rising 4.8 percent to $52.32. The New York Yankees, who missed the playoffs for just the second time in 19 years, kept their average flat and remained second at $51.55.

The Chicago Cubs were third at $44.16 following a 0.9 percent decrease. The Cubs are coming off their fourth straight season with a losing record and are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers' average rose 15.3 percent to $25.80 as Los Angeles hiked its opening-day payroll to $234 million and ended the Yankees' 15-year streak as baseball's biggest spender.

San Diego had the lowest average at $16.37, and Arizona was just above the Padres at $17.98. After its third straight season of 100 or more losses, Houston dropped its average 13.6 percent to $27.98.

Kansas City had the highest rise, going up 24.7 percent to $24.73 after its first winning season since 2003.

The average NFL ticket price was $81.54 last season, TMR said. The NBA average is $52.50 this season and the NHL average is $61.62.

TMR's Fan Cost Index, which includes four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking, two programs and two adult-size caps, rose 2.3 percent to $212.46. The Red Sox were the high team at $350.78 and Arizona the low at $126.89.

