Finding hope in hoops

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - With the winner of the NCAA men's basketball tournament still undecided, you can be fairly certain there will be more upsets on Saturday.

In fact, when it comes to championships, the Southern California Wolfpack is about as close as you can get to a sure thing. The team consists of amazing athletes, who are in a league of their own.

The Wolfpack is training to go to war. They are the only military team in the nation right now. Formed two years ago, at Naval Medical Center San Diego and supported by the Warrior Foundation, the Wolfpack is made up of Army, Navy and Marine Vets, like Hector Varela and Jorge Salazar, who bring core military values to wheelchair basketball. And they are not afraid of hand-to-hand combat.

"Technically, you're not supposed to make contact. Of course, we have so much fun out there, we forget," said team captain, Josue Barron.

The Wolfpack has amassed some amazing stats. Last season, they went 26-4 and this year they're at 24-2. They are number one in the nation for division three.

The team made up of single, double and even triple amputees is captained by Josue Barron.

"In 2010, I stepped on an IED in Afghanistan and lost my left leg and my left eye," Barron said.

But what he's never lost is his competitive edge, saying:

"Our accomplishment comes from some of the guys being wounded in combat. And we just play aggressively. I think most of us got a second chance and we're pushing our second chance to the limit."

It's synchronicity that keys success for the Wolfpack.

On April 2, the Wolfpack will travel to Louisville, Kentucky to compete for the national title. Barron is confident:

"We'll bring it back, definitely."