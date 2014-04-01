Lifetime extended for San Diego Opera

The San Diego Opera's Board of Directors voted Wednesday to fold next month, following the final performance of its 2014 season.

A California lawmaker is joining the chorus of people trying to save the San Diego Opera.

Save San Diego Opera flyers and stickers were worn by many people attending Don Quixote, the second-to last show of the season Friday night.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The last day for the San Diego Opera has been extended to the end of April.

On Monday, the board of directors voted to move the closure date from April 14 to April 29.

Two weeks ago, the board unexpectedly voted to dissolve the Opera citing future financial problems and the lack of ticket sales.

The last day was going to be the day after the final performance of Don Quixote. Opening night is April 8.

The board plans to look at financial documents, operations and innovative ways to revive the Opera. Officials have said the company needs $10 million to stay open.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford spoke to Opera singers and wig and make-up artists who are elated about the extension.