Fire rips through home in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A lit candle sparked a fire that caused $350,000 damage to a home in Valencia Park early today, authorities said.

The noninjury fire at 5324 Santa Maria Terrace was reported at 12:45 a.m., according to San Diego fire-rescue spokesman Lee Swanson.

Damage was estimated at $300,000 to the house and $50,000 to its contents, he said in a statement, adding that one man was displaced.