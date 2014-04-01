Couple and dog rescued from rising tide

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A couple and their dog are safe Tuesday morning thanks to rescue crews. They were pulled from the beach just north of Point Loma Nazarene after they got trapped by rising tides.

Authorities say the couple and their dog were walking along the beach when they stopped in a cove. They saw the tide start to rise and soon realized they were stuck.

"We started walking back and realized it was way too deep, we weren't going to make it around the cliffs. The tide was slamming pretty hard against the cliffs," Tamara Rusheed said.

They called for help and lifeguards brought in a jet ski to carry them to safety.