Washington mudslide death toll climbs to 28

A group of workers stands near a long-arm excavator and a U.S. flag Tuesday, April 1, 2014, near Darrington, Wash., as work continued to search for victims of the deadly mudslide that hit the community of Oso,Wash. on March 22, 2014. (AP)

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — The official death toll from Washington state's mudslide has increased to 28, and the Snohomish County medical examiner's office says 22 of those victims have been identified.

That's up from 27 dead with 19 identified Tuesday morning.

The latest names added to the list are 65-year-old Thom E. Satterlee, 60-year-old Lon E. Slauson and 23-year-old Adam Farnes. Like the rest, they were died of blunt force injuries suffered in the March 22 slide northeast of Seattle.

Officials say receding floodwaters near the rural community of Oso are helping in the search for human remains by exposing more sites that can be examined.

