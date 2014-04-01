Woods has back surgery, will miss the Masters - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woods has back surgery, will miss the Masters

Tiger Woods speaks during a news conference at the Newseum in Washington, Monday, March 24, 2014.

Tiger Woods will miss the Masters for the first time in his career after having surgery on his back.

Woods said on his website that he had surgery Monday in Utah for a pinched nerve that had been hurting him for several months. He withdrew during the final round of the Honda Classic and skipped his title defense at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods says the surgery was successful, but he will need rehabilitation for several weeks.

Woods says he tried to rest over the last three weeks to be ready for the Masters next week, but that he failed to make enough progress.

The world's No. 1 player says he hopes to be able to return this summer. He did not know how long it would take to recover.

