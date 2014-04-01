Officer shoots 3 pit bulls after multiple attacks in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three pit bulls are dead Tuesday after attacking several people in Bay Terraces.

It happened in the 1600 block of Dillard Street and the 1700 block of Petal Drive, and according to the victims, the dogs charged without warning.



The first officer on the scene found a 78-year-old man that was bit in the face and the arm on Dillard Street. He followed witness reports to Petal Drive, where he found three pit bulls attacking an 18-year-old man.

Resident Norma Williams is in shock over Tuesday morning's attack. She was one of the three attacked by the trio of dogs. In her case, she was on her way to church when the dogs attacked her.

"They are following me, they attacked me, they go around me, three of them," Williams said.

Williams tried using her umbrella to push the dogs away, but it broke, forcing her to climb over a fence to get away, but not before the dogs bit her ankle and ripped her pants to shreds.



Eighteen-year-old Michael Ward came out to help Williams after hearing her scream, but became a victim himself.

"I wanted to help that lady, but when I saw them coming after me, I thought man, these are some vicious dogs. I gotta get inside, I don't want to get bit, but then I did get bit," he said.

The man suffered bite wounds to his thigh and upper body, and were still lunging at him when police arrived.



"The officer yelled at the dogs at which time the pack then went and charged at the officer. The officer then drew his service weapon and fired at the dogs several times. He was able to strike all three dogs," San Diego police Lt. Darryl Hoover said.

Two dogs died on scene, and the third was taken to an animal hospital and euthanized.

Williams and Ward suffered minor injuries. The elderly male victim was transported to the hospital.



Police don't know if the dogs were wild or it they belonged to someone. The victims told CBS News 8 they had never seen the dogs before, and now they might need to get rabies shots.

