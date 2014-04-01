Rain-related accidents reported countywide

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Wet weather is wreaking havoc on the roads Tuesday. Cars, trucks and SUV's were involved in accidents across the county.

There was a four-vehicle accident on the southbound state Route 163 near Friars Road in Mission Valley.

One lost a bumper and another slid through ice plant, and crashed into a chain link fence and a brick wall. No one was seriously hurt.

In Ramona, a mom taking her kids to school rolled her SUV through a fence. When a good Samaritan stopped to help, she almost flipped her SUV into a ditch.

Everyone got out safely.

Authorities say everyone should drive slower when the roads are wet.