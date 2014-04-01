Spring storm brings one-two punch of rain to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Since the rain started early Tuesday morning, we've seen as much as a quarter of an inch so far.

The rain will take a break, for a portion of the county, Tuesday afternoon and any lingering water makers will cling to the foothills and mountains.

After a brief break, in comes the second wave of energy Tuesday night with more rain and colder temperatures.

Tuesday night through Wednesday, rainfall totals could range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch coast and inland valleys and half an inch to one inch in the mountains.

Snow could fall to 4,000 feet overnight, so if you have a sled and you're in Julian, hillsides could be fun. However, it won't be ideal for driving.

Local mountain and desert communities are under a wind advisory through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.