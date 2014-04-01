I Love a Clean San Diego's Creek to Bay Clean Up 2017

PRESERVE | PROTECT | RESTORE | NURTURE
Join Earth 8 and CBS News 8’s Heather Myers for
More than 6200 Volunteers Restored 113 Neighborhoods Countywide
Thank You for Joining Heather Myers and Earth 8 for I Love a Clean San Diego's Creek to Bay Clean Up!
Through your efforts, more than 150,000 pounds of trash, debris and pollutants were removed along with graffiti; invasive plants were replaced with water-wise native plants restoring San Diego County's natural habitats.
To learn more on how you can celebrate Earth Day every day, visit www.cleansd.org