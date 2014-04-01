I Love a Clean San Diego's Creek to Bay Clean Up 2017 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

I Love a Clean San Diego's Creek to Bay Clean Up 2017

PRESERVE | PROTECT | RESTORE | NURTURE


Join Earth 8 and CBS News 8’s Heather Myers for

More than 6200 Volunteers Restored 113 Neighborhoods Countywide

Thank You for Joining Heather Myers and Earth 8 for I Love a Clean San Diego's Creek to Bay Clean Up!

Through your efforts, more than 150,000 pounds of trash, debris and pollutants were removed along with graffiti; invasive plants were replaced with water-wise native plants restoring San Diego County's natural habitats.

To learn more on how you can celebrate Earth Day every day, visit www.cleansd.org

I Love a Clean San Diego
For six decades, I Love A Clean San Diego has been the go-to organization for programs that enhance and conserve San Diego’s environment. Through recycling, education and cleanups of the region’s most beloved areas, I Love A Clean San Diego is the only community-based organization dedicated to the future of the entire county – from inland to the coast, in every community, and for generations to come. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.