Halphen Red: Viva el rojo

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – Which came first, the burger or the sauce?

"The sauce actually came first. My brother actually invented the sauce," Jesse Lapid said.

Originally, the sauce was a staple at family functions.

"And eventually, we decided to bottle it up and we started selling it around the neighborhood," Jesse said.

Now Halphen Red hamburger sauce is sold by the bottle, and it's the main condiment on every bun that comes out of the kitchen. There's just one slight problem: Halphen Red's hamburger sauce isn't red.

"Originally we were going to make the sauce red, but it didn't look so appetizing to the guests so we decided to stick with the original colors," Jesse said.

The menu is small, but corn fed and grassy.

"We get our beef from a local butcher. It's 21-day, black angus from Nebraska," Jesse said.

It comes in a couple of choices.

"The Classic, which is a little bigger than a quarter-pound, and we have the giant, which is close to a half-pound," Jesse said.

But the secret works on fish too. So Halphen Red also offers a salmon patty.

"It's an Alaskan salmon patty. It's not farmed, it's caught wild," Jesse said.

It's served on a butter-toasted brioche bun. There's also an option for those who feel like going meatless in Chula Vista.

"We have the black bean burger, which would be a vegetarian burger," Jesse said.

Toss in an order of garlic fries, and you've got an order that will make most South Bay carnivores stagger.

Everything at this family owned burger bastion revolves around the sauce.

"Besides the burgers, people put it on salads. I like mixing it with barbeque sauce, it brings out a little more tangy flavor," Jesse said.

Every family has a well-guarded secret, but in the case of this family, the red sauce that isn't red is the secret to their success.

