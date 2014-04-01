Judge clears the way for federal trial in SDPD 'code of silence' case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal judge, in a ruling stemming from a lawsuit filed by the main victim of former Officer Anthony Arevalos, determined Tuesday there is enough evidence to send to trial allegations that the San Diego Police Department engaged in a systematic cover-up of Arevalos' sexual misconduct.
"We are pleased that the truth about the SDPD's code of silence is coming out," said Linda Workman, one of the plaintiff's attorneys, after U.S. District Judge Michael Anello denied the city of San Diego's motion for summary judgment.
"Jane Doe's" lawsuit seeks an independent outside monitor of the SDPD with authority to require change on the troubled department, her attorneys said.
Trial is set for July 8.
Last week, Anello ruled that nine of Arevalos' supervisors -- including former chiefs William Lansdowne and David Bejarano -- should not be part of Jane Doe's lawsuit.
Arevalos' main accuser claimed that his supervisors intentionally covered up his repeated misconduct, thereby violating her constitutional rights.
City Attorney Jan Goldsmith said last week that the case is about what injuries Jane Doe suffered and how much she should be awarded. Goldsmith said the city has settled with 12 other victims of Arevalos because the city understands its legal responsibility.
Arevalos was convicted in November 2011 of felony and misdemeanor charges of sexual battery, asking for a bribe and assault and battery by a peace officer involving five women he stopped in the Gaslamp District.
Jane Doe was assaulted after Arevalos pulled her over near downtown on suspicion of DUI.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Police Chief David Nisleit Friday strongly disavowed what he described as an unofficial, "never authorized" departmental program that rewarded officers for making narcotics arrests.
On Friday, San Diego Police announced their search for a suspect involved in a robbery off the San Diego State University campus.