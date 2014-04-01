Judge clears the way for federal trial in SDPD 'code of silence' case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal judge, in a ruling stemming from a lawsuit filed by the main victim of former Officer Anthony Arevalos, determined Tuesday there is enough evidence to send to trial allegations that the San Diego Police Department engaged in a systematic cover-up of Arevalos' sexual misconduct.

"We are pleased that the truth about the SDPD's code of silence is coming out," said Linda Workman, one of the plaintiff's attorneys, after U.S. District Judge Michael Anello denied the city of San Diego's motion for summary judgment.

"Jane Doe's" lawsuit seeks an independent outside monitor of the SDPD with authority to require change on the troubled department, her attorneys said.

Trial is set for July 8.

Last week, Anello ruled that nine of Arevalos' supervisors -- including former chiefs William Lansdowne and David Bejarano -- should not be part of Jane Doe's lawsuit.

Arevalos' main accuser claimed that his supervisors intentionally covered up his repeated misconduct, thereby violating her constitutional rights.

City Attorney Jan Goldsmith said last week that the case is about what injuries Jane Doe suffered and how much she should be awarded. Goldsmith said the city has settled with 12 other victims of Arevalos because the city understands its legal responsibility.

Arevalos was convicted in November 2011 of felony and misdemeanor charges of sexual battery, asking for a bribe and assault and battery by a peace officer involving five women he stopped in the Gaslamp District.

Jane Doe was assaulted after Arevalos pulled her over near downtown on suspicion of DUI.