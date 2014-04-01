Puig hits 410-foot homer in LA's 3-2 win vs Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yasiel Puig hit a 410-foot drive for a two-run homer and Zack Greinke won his season debut, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Carl Crawford started the game with a base hit and Puig then drove a 2-1 pitch from Ian Kennedy into the balcony on the third deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. It was his first homer.

It was the second time Kennedy faced the Dodgers since June 11, when, while with Arizona, he hit Puig and Greinke with pitches, inciting a brawl at Dodger Stadium. Kennedy was suspended 10 games. He was traded to the Padres on July 31.

San Diego loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth against Kenley Jansen, on singles by Yonder Alonso and Will Venable, and a walk to Yasmani Grandal. The closer then struck out pinch-hitter Nick Hundley to earn his second save in two chances.

Greinke retired his first 10 batters before Seth Smith homered into a party deck atop the right-field wall, trimming San Diego's deficit to 3-1. Smith earned the start in left field against the right-handed Greinke after homering to start an eighth-inning rally in a 3-1 win Sunday night.

Greinke (1-0) went five innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out five and walking two.

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Dee Gordon singled in Juan Uribe. Uribe doubled to right-center with two outs and took third on second baseman Jedd Gyorko's error.

Gyorko had gone into the shallow outfield to take the throw from right fielder Chris Denorfia. He turned and started to throw, but apparently realized there was no play at third and tried to hold up, losing his grip on the ball. That allowed Uribe to advance.

San Diego pulled to 3-2 in the fifth when Gyorko drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on wild pitch.

Kennedy (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

Greinke was making his third start in San Diego since the Dodgers and Padres brawled here on April 11. That melee started after Greinke hit Carlos Quentin with a pitch. Quentin rushed the mound and slammed into Greinke, whose left collarbone was broken. Quentin started this season on the disabled list with a bone bruise in his left knee.

NOTES: Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw won't be ready to come off the disabled list when he's eligible to be activated on April 14. "This thing is going to take some time," manager Don Mattingly said. The Dodgers said that after consulting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache and a review of an MRI scan, Kershaw will be placed on a rehab that includes a submaximal throwing program for the next two to three weeks. He will then be re-evaluated by ElAttrache to determine when he can start throwing at increased velocity. Kershaw will likely have to make a rehab start before he can return, Mattingly said. Kershaw was placed on the DL on Sunday with a swollen muscle in his left upper back. ... Mattingly said OF Matt Kemp is close to coming off the disabled list, but he'll have to prove that he's not afraid to slide into a base or stop quickly while rounding a base. ... The series concludes Wednesday night when Dan Haren of the Dodgers and Tyson Ross of the Padres make their 2014 debuts. ... To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Petco Park opening, David Wells (first start), Brian Giles (first hit) and Mark Loretta (first Padres' home run) threw out ceremonial first pitches.

