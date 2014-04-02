President shares letter written by Solana Beach father

SOLANA BEACH (CBS 8) - President Barack Obama shared a letter written by a Solana Beach father about the success of the Affordable Care Act.

In his speech, the president touted the 7.1 million Americans who enrolled in ACA and mentioned how the new law is keeping Sean Casey's annual premiums down from $30,000 to $9,000.

In the above video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford spoke to Casey about the national spotlight and the Affordable Care Act.