Homicide investigation after dead body found in street

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's still a mystery exactly how a man in his 20's died in Linda Vista. Homicide detectives say his body was found face down on the street early Wednesday morning.



"We're still trying to ascertain if it was a car accident or foul play was involved. We're here for inquiries," said Lt. Mike Hastings with San Diego's Homicide Unit.



Police report around midnight, officers received a call about a body in the street, which was discovered near the intersection of Ulric Street and Zane Court in a strange position. Detectives are compiling more information, but say the man died of blunt force trauma, however the cause remains under investigation. Police are also planning to talk with family members and any witnesses.

"We're going to have to have the full autopsy. Out here in the rain it's hard to tell me exactly what injuries have occurred," continued Lt. Hastings.

The man's identity hasn't been released, as police need to contact the man's family.

Streets were blocked off in the area until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crime scene is located about an eighth of a mile from Linda Vista Elementary School.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers.