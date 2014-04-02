Opening statements begin Thursday for man accused in crime spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Opening statements are expected Thursday in the trial of a man accused of taking part in a 12-hour crime spree in San Diego that included the near-fatal beating of a UC Berkeley student.
Terrence Lavar Jarvis, 28, is charged with attempted murder and other counts stemming from the Dec. 28, 2011, attack on Grant Richman.
Co-defendant David Daniel White pleaded guilty last year to premeditated attempted murder and was sentenced to 22 years and eight months to life in prison.
Richman, then 18, was attacked about 12:30 a.m., shortly after arriving in the College area of San Diego to spend the night at a friend's home. Doctors initially thought Richman, of Northridge, wouldn't survive.
According to testimony at a preliminary hearing in 2012, White and alleged accomplice Jarvis began their crime spree about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2011, with a "disciplinary" gang-related beating of a man in front of a home in Emerald Hills.
At 11:30 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Mountain View. About an hour later, the defendants tried to rob another woman on El Cajon Boulevard in Rolando, police said.
Minutes later, Richman was attacked as he got out of his car in front of his friend's house. He was bludgeoned in the head from behind with a double-barreled shotgun as he placed cupcakes on the roof of his car.
At 2:30 a.m., shots were fired at the house in Emerald Hills where the crime spree began, police said.
Jarvis was arrested in San Diego the day after the attack on Richman for allegedly violating his parole and committing domestic violence.
White was arrested on Jan. 17, 2012, in Mesa, Ariz., for a probation violation. A week later, police said they had tied the defendants to the attack on Richman.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Police Chief David Nisleit Friday strongly disavowed what he described as an unofficial, "never authorized" departmental program that rewarded officers for making narcotics arrests.
On Friday, San Diego Police announced their search for a suspect involved in a robbery off the San Diego State University campus.