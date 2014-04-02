Opening statements begin Thursday for man accused in crime spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Opening statements are expected Thursday in the trial of a man accused of taking part in a 12-hour crime spree in San Diego that included the near-fatal beating of a UC Berkeley student.

Terrence Lavar Jarvis, 28, is charged with attempted murder and other counts stemming from the Dec. 28, 2011, attack on Grant Richman.

Co-defendant David Daniel White pleaded guilty last year to premeditated attempted murder and was sentenced to 22 years and eight months to life in prison.

Richman, then 18, was attacked about 12:30 a.m., shortly after arriving in the College area of San Diego to spend the night at a friend's home. Doctors initially thought Richman, of Northridge, wouldn't survive.

According to testimony at a preliminary hearing in 2012, White and alleged accomplice Jarvis began their crime spree about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2011, with a "disciplinary" gang-related beating of a man in front of a home in Emerald Hills.

At 11:30 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Mountain View. About an hour later, the defendants tried to rob another woman on El Cajon Boulevard in Rolando, police said.

Minutes later, Richman was attacked as he got out of his car in front of his friend's house. He was bludgeoned in the head from behind with a double-barreled shotgun as he placed cupcakes on the roof of his car.

At 2:30 a.m., shots were fired at the house in Emerald Hills where the crime spree began, police said.

Jarvis was arrested in San Diego the day after the attack on Richman for allegedly violating his parole and committing domestic violence.

White was arrested on Jan. 17, 2012, in Mesa, Ariz., for a probation violation. A week later, police said they had tied the defendants to the attack on Richman.