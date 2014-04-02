Mama's Kitchen celebrates delivery anniversary

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The nonprofit that provides food to patients suffering from HIV/AIDS and cancer is scheduled to deliver its seven millionth meal Wednesday.

Mama's Kitchen Executive Director Alberto Cortes and San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts will deliver a meal to an HIV/AIDS patient, identified only as Carol, who has been a client for several years.

According to the organization, the woman also has three herniated discs and, after three back operations, moves very slowly and is unable to shop for herself.

Last year, volunteers with the 24-year-old nonprofit delivered more than 353,000 meals for 622 clients. Three meals per day, seven days a week, are delivered at no charge.

Mama's Kitchen began its meal service to HIV/AIDS victims in 1990 and had 26 clients by the end of that year. The one millionth delivery came in 1999.

The organization moved to an expanded meal preparation facility in City Heights three years ago. It operates on donations from individuals, foundations and the county and city of San Diego.