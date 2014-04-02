Custom-trained service dogs for families with autism

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - April is Autism Awareness Month. One local non-profit organization supports individuals with autism and their families by providing custom-trained service dogs.

Tender Loving Canines Assistance dogs is a non-profit organization that has been training service dogs in San Diego County since 1998. It custom trains autism service dogs to meet the specific needs of individuals on the autism spectrum.

Leash-on-life client, Garrett Tingum and his mother Caroline, received their service dog, Ruby, from TLCAD. Ruby has helped transform the lives of Garrett and his family.

TLCAD also trains Wounded Warrior service dogs for the unique needs of those with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and mobility limitations.

TLCAD is always looking to increase the number of volunteer trainers it has. Its service dogs are trained all by volunteers. Therefore, the number of individuals with autism and wounded warriors it can help with its dogs is dependent upon the number of volunteer trainers it has. No experience is needed to become a trainer. TLCAD offers a trainer training course and weekly training sessions following its service dog curriculum.

