Rain and snow moves across parts of the county

The County's Department of Environmental Health Wednesday issued a general advisory to beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 72 hours due to this morning's rainfall.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Depending on which microclimate you live in, you may be seeing more sunshine than rain for the remainder of the day.

Although rain is still part of Wednesday's forecast, you'll see it arrive in isolated clusters and thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon.

Temperatures top off in the low 60's. Our local mountains are under a winter weather advisory until 5 p.m. Wednesday. There is snow above 4500 feet and may continue to pick up a few more inches before tonight.

Go play in it now if you can, temperatures are on the rise this weekend.