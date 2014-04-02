Steer clear of the ocean directly following rainfall - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Steer clear of the ocean directly following rainfall

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The County's Department of Environmental Health Wednesday issued a general advisory to beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 72 hours due to this morning's rainfall.

"Swimmers, surfers and other ocean users are warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff," read the advisory.

Urban runoff can include animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation, among other things.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.