Steer clear of the ocean directly following rainfall

Depending on which microclimate you live in, you may be seeing more sunshine than rain for the remainder of the day.

Rain and snow moves across parts of the county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The County's Department of Environmental Health Wednesday issued a general advisory to beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 72 hours due to this morning's rainfall.

"Swimmers, surfers and other ocean users are warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff," read the advisory.

Urban runoff can include animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation, among other things.