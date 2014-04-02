Escondido students build longest PB&J sandwich

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A group of high school students built a 51-foot, 6-inch peanut butter and jelly sandwich Wednesday in Escondido, and elementary school kids gobbled most of it up.

Ten students from Escondido Charter High School put together the gargantuan sandwich in 2 minutes and 35 seconds, event organizer Matt Weathersby told City News Service.

He said they used 30 pounds of creamy-style peanut butter, along with 16 40-ounce jars of jellies, jams, marmalades and conserves, which are dried fruits and nuts that are cooked and have a thick and chunky texture. They used eight different flavors, he said.

"The best part was seeing the kids. They were happy," Weathersby said, "not just the high schoolers who were building the sandwich, but the elementary school kids as they sat down to eat."

He said 75 second-, third- and fourth-graders from the Heritage K-8 Charter School ate a lot of but not all of the creation. The older students finished it off.

"There's nothing left," Weathersby said.

He said Wedeking's Bakery of Escondido provided 2-foot-long loaves of bread, while San Marcos-based Hollandia Dairy donated milk.

According to Weathersby, who operates the Jelly Bear Jelly Company of Escondido, the Guinness world record for the biggest peanut butter and jelly sandwich is measured by weight, set at 1,342 pounds in Texas a few years ago.