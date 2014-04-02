April showers bring rain, snow to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

April showers bring rain, snow to San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – April showers bring May flowers. San Diego is getting a one-two punch from Mother Nature.

Bands of storm clouds dumped rain all over the county, and now there's even snow in our local mountains.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely has more from the Mount Laguna area.

