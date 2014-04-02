April showers bring rain, snow to San Diego

Depending on which microclimate you live in, you may be seeing more sunshine than rain for the remainder of the day.

Rain and snow moves across parts of the county

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – April showers bring May flowers. San Diego is getting a one-two punch from Mother Nature.

Bands of storm clouds dumped rain all over the county, and now there's even snow in our local mountains.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely has more from the Mount Laguna area.