Be prepared! April is Earthquake Awareness Month

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) – It's Earthquake Awareness Month, and being prepared for a disaster is on a lot of people's minds.

Here in San Diego, it's not a matter of if an earthquake happens, but when. Knowing what to do in an emergency could save your life.

There are some simple, low-cost measures you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones and your valuables.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Steve Price reports from the world's biggest mobile earthquake simulator and has tips from Ready America CEO Dean Reese.