New exhibit "Splash of Color" at Discovery Center

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – Unique creatures, striking photography and amazing colors. It's all part of a new display at the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista.

It's called "Splash of Color," and there's plenty of it. It features animals and their use of color to camouflage and communicate and features an array of photographs from local artists.

Other exhibits include a walk-through aviary with tropical birds and glow-in-the-dark coral reefs.