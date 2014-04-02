Suspect robs Logan Heights store using wire cutters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man wielding wire cutters as a weapon robbed a Logan Heights phone store Wednesday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 20s, entered the Sprint store in the 2800 block of National Avenue shortly before noon and threatened a clerk with the red-handled tool, according to San Diego police. He then grabbed at least one mobile phone and fled.

The bandit got into a white four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala or Ford Taurus, and was driven out of the area to the east by a female accomplice, SDPD Detective Gary Hassen said.