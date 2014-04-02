Scripps La Jolla, UCSD Medical Center rated among top 100 U.S. hospitals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and the UCSD Medical Center are among the top 100 U.S. hospitals listed Wednesday by Becker's Hospital Review.

The list was the result of Becker's own research and consideration of nominations, plus a review of the various rankings that are put out each year, including those from U.S. News & World Report, Truven Health Analytics and The LeapFrog Group.

Becker's did not rank the top 100, but listed them in alphabetical order. Its report said each of the "institutions has a rich history, strong credentials and a growing focus on how to best care for patients in an era of reform. These organizations have played home to some of the greatest medical advancements in U.S. healthcare history, and they are also the bastions of their respective communities -- serving the roles of academic hubs or local mainstays."

The 318-bed Scripps Memorial Hospital was noted for its awards for nursing excellence and having strong specialties in cardiology, orthopedics and gastroenterology.

"This recognition by Becker's Hospital Review is a great tribute to the work that is performed at Scripps on a daily basis," said Gary Fybel, the hospital's senior vice president and chief executive. "Everyone in our organization, including physicians, staff members and volunteers, works together to provide safe, high quality and compassionate care to all of our patients."

The 392-bed UCSD Medical Center was lauded for its electronic patient records, and top specialties like pulmonology, nephrology, geriatrics and urology.

"We are thrilled to be among some of the finest and most distinguished hospitals in the country," said Paul Viviano, CEO of the UC San Diego Health System. "The Becker's listing represents the absolute and continuing commitment of the UC San Diego Health System to unsurpassed health care that is both comprehensive and specialized."

Other California hospitals making the list were Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of Los Angeles, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Stanford Hospital & Clinics, Sutter Davis Hospital and UC San Francisco Hospital.