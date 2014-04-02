Holy cow! Livestock roundup after accident on I-8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a wild scene in the East County Wednesday as two cows got loose, causing a traffic shutdown while authorities attempted to round them up.

The two cows were being transported in a makeshift trailer when they got out. It happened along Interstate 8 near Alpine, creating a traffic standstill for two hours Wednesday morning.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Richard Allyn has more in this exclusive story.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haY5IpWPYhY