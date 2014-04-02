Baby Izaiah's family receives gift on 'Dr. Phil'

A 17-year-old driver who was drunk and high on marijuana when he ran off an Oceanside road and struck a man and his toddler grandson, leaving the 18-month-old boy blind and with severe brain damage, was sentenced Monday to a maximum of 480 days in custody in a youthful offender program.

Teen who caused crash that paralyzed child sentenced to offender program

The parents of 19-month-old Izaiah Wallis, who was critically injured by a 17-year-old drunk driver October 18, are pushing for tougher DUI laws.

A fundraiser is being held for a family in Pacific Beach.

He suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a teenage drunk driver, but now there's some good news to report. Baby Izaiah Wallis is going home.

Miracle recovery: Baby Izaiah about to go home

For the first time, the parents of Baby Izaiah speak to the drunk driver who nearly killed their son.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A North County family received a six-figure surprise from Dr. Phil. The TV host presented Izaiah Wallis' parents with a check for more than $173,000 donated by his viewers.

Four-year-old Izaiah was permanently disabled in 2010 when a drunk driver hit his stroller on an Oceanside sidewalk.

The couple says the money will pay for Izaiah's therapy that's not covered by insurance and give them a cushion for emergencies, explaining:

"Financially it's been hard when Izaiah goes into the hospital for us to be able to pay our mortgage, get our insurance."

