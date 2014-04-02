Baby Izaiah's family receives gift on 'Dr. Phil' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby Izaiah's family receives gift on 'Dr. Phil'

By Dominic Garcia, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A North County family received a six-figure surprise from Dr. Phil. The TV host presented Izaiah Wallis' parents with a check for more than $173,000 donated by his viewers.

Four-year-old Izaiah was permanently disabled in 2010 when a drunk driver hit his stroller on an Oceanside sidewalk.

The couple says the money will pay for Izaiah's therapy that's not covered by insurance and give them a cushion for emergencies, explaining:

"Financially it's been hard when Izaiah goes into the hospital for us to be able to pay our mortgage, get our insurance."

