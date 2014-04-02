Lace up your sneakers for National Walking Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego laced up Wednesday for National Walking Day.

Hundreds of walkers gathered to take a one-mile trek around downtown. The event was organized by the American Heart Association and Union Bank.

Walkers say just getting out and getting some exercise not only promotes heart health, but mental health as well.

"Yesterday I got out and walked twice around the block because I was having a little bit of a stressful day and it just made the rest of the day feel great," Union Bank employee Marla Black said.

There were also cooking demonstrations, healthy snacks and a free health screening at Wednesday's event.

The American Heart Association says studies show inactivity can double your risk for heart disease.