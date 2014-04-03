Man guilty of cafeteria arson sentenced to jail, probation

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man who trashed a South Bay high school cafeteria during a Thanksgiving Day break-in and tried to set it on fire was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail and placed on probation for three years.

Azteco Frankie Soto, 26, pleaded guilty in March to burglary and arson charges.

Soto was jailed on charges arising from a Dec.1 San Diego liquor store burglary when he was re-arrested Jan. 3 in the Nov. 28 break-in at Chula Vista High School.

A video camera recorded images of an intruder using a skateboard to smash a lunchroom window to get in, then dumping food and seasoning containers onto the floor and starting a fire, according to Chula Vista police.

During the 40-minute arson and vandalism spree, the man also turned off the electricity, ruining refrigerated foods, CVPD Capt. Lon Turner said. The loss was estimated at $5,000.

Detectives recovered fingerprints from the scene of the crime, and they led to Soto.

Soto told police that he was drunk and hungry when he broke-in, according to authorities.