Oceanside moves to ban e-cigarettes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oceanside moves to ban e-cigarettes

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - The Oceanside City Council has voted to move forward with an ordinance that will impose the same regulations on e-cigarettes as regular cigarettes.

E-cigarettes would be prohibited in the same places smoking is banned, such as public parks, beaches and restaurants.

The ordinance will likely be up for final approval in a few weeks.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.