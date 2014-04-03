Court day for man arrested at Palomar College

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Thursday for a man arrested at Palomar College with a loaded gun.

Twenty-three-year-old Luis Bolanos reportedly called authorities on New Year's Eve, saying another man had shot his cousin around 6:30 a.m. in Escondido, according to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies could not confirm that the shooting occurred.

Bolanos allegedly told authorities that he was armed with a handgun and headed to Palomar College in San Marcos, and that he intended to 'get into a shootout with deputies.'

Sheriff's Sgt. Paul Michalke said Bolanos gave authorities his own description, including what clothes he was wearing and his location on campus.

The school, closed for winter break, was sealed off as deputies searched for Bolanos, who was arrested without a struggle near the western edge of the college, while in possession of a loaded, small-caliber handgun, Michalke said.

No injuries were reported.