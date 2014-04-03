Obstacle course simulates distracted driving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Obstacle course simulates distracted driving

By Alicia Summers, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - April is national Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and local law enforcement is demonstrating how dangerous it is to text while behind the wheel.

There's a new term: driving while "intexticated."

In this CBS News 8 video report, Alicia Summers joins us live from Qualcomm Stadium with how dangerous texting while driving can be.

