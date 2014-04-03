Lummi & Blakely: Adorable kittens

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 1.5 months

Sex: Female & Male (respective to above name order)

Colors: Calico & Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $125 each

Identification Numbers: 140588 & 140590

Ever thought about being a foster? Lummi & Blakely are just two examples of the many kittens we will be caring for in our Nursery and who would benefit immensely from the attention and socialization offered in a foster home. Click here for more information on how to become a foster volunteer!

Playful and fun-loving, their kitten antics will provide endless entertainment and brighten even the gloomiest of days. Each approaches life with lots of curiosity and enthusiasm which keeps them excited about the world around them all day long! With boundless energy and charisma, these kittens absolutely love to play! But what thrills them most in life is sharing their abundance of love with those around them. We can't wait for each of them to find a special family to cherish them!

The adoption fee for each is $125 and includes their neuters, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

These kittens are currently being cared for in our nursery & are not quite available for adoption, but will be in about 2 weeks at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.