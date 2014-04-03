CrimeFighters Manhunt: James Araiza

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for a registered sex offender on the loose.

James Araiza, 29, is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for violating the terms of his release. He's a registered sex offender with a criminal history of annoying a child, possession of a dangerous weapon.. Burglary and drug related offenses.

He's 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He's known to hang out in the South Bay and central San Diego.

If you have any information, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.