Ramirez, Haren lead Dodgers over Padres, 5-1

San Diego Padres right fielder Will Venable makes a running catch on a deep drive by Los Angeles Dodgers' A.J. Ellis in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run double in the first inning and Dan Haren pitched six strong innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers took two of three from the Padres and now play their home opener Friday afternoon against San Francisco. The Dodgers have already played the regular-season opener against Arizona in Sydney and played in the North American opener against the Padres Sunday night.

Haren retired the first nine batters before Everth Cabrera singled to center leading off the fourth and eventually scored on Yonder Alonso's one-out single to right. The run was unearned because Seth Smith, batting after Cabrera, reached on catcher's interference by A.J. Ellis.

Haren (1-0) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked none.

The Dodgers jumped on Tyson Ross (0-1) for three runs in the first inning.

Carl Crawford doubled to left-center and advanced on Yasiel Puig's sacrifice bunt. Puig was safe when Ross' throw pulled first baseman Alonso off the bag. Ramirez doubled to left to bring in both runners and then scored on Adrian Gonzalez's single to center.

Ramirez scored again in the fifth when he walked with one out and eventually came in on Andre Ethier's two-out single to right.

Ross allowed four runs, three earned, in five innings while striking out seven and walking four.

Los Angeles added another run in the eighth against Donn Roach, who was making his big league debut. Roach came on with two outs and allowed singles to Juan Uribe and Ellis, and an RBI double to Dee Gordon.

NOTES: The Dodgers put reliever Brian Wilson on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, with inflammation in the ulnar nerve in his right elbow, and recalled right-hander Jose Dominguez from Triple-A Albuquerque. Manager Don Mattingly said Wilson threw Wednesday and will continue building from there. ... Mattingly said OF Matt Kemp (right ankle surgery) is on track to be activated from the disabled list on Friday. ... RHP Josh Beckett (bruised right thumb) is scheduled to pitch for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night as he works his way back from the DL. ... The Padres claimed LHP Bobby LaFromboise off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred right-hander Joe Wieland from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. Wieland, still rehabbing from reconstructive elbow surgery, recently had arthroscopic surgery to relieve irritation in the back of his elbow, pushing back his return. Manager Bud Black thinks Wieland can return before the All-Star break. ... Both teams are off Thursday. The Dodgers play their home opener Friday against San Francisco. RHP Ryan Vogelsong is scheduled to make his season debut for the Giants while LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-0) goes for the Dodgers. The Padres are at Miami. The scheduled starters are LHP Eric Stults (season debut) for San Diego and RHP Tom Koehler (season debut) for Miami

