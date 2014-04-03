North County man gets 30 years for molesting female relative

VISTA (CNS) - A North County man who molested a female relative over several years in Vista was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in state prison.

Abel Hernandez, 56, was convicted last month of a dozen counts of committing a lewd act on a child, plus an allegation of substantial sexual contact. Vista Superior Court Judge Robert Kearney sentenced Hernandez to the maximum term under the law.

The girl -- now a teenager -- testified that Hernandez molested her "almost every day" from the time she was in kindergarten until third grade, between the ages of 6 and 11, then sporadically until she was in the fifth grade.

The girl's mother reported the abuse after the girl told her about it.

Hernandez was arrested in February 2012.