Memorial service for Del Mar hit and run victim

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Family and friends of a woman killed in a hit and run accident in Del Mar spent Thursday afternoon remembering her.

A memorial service was held for Rachel Morrison at Scripps Seaside Forum in La Jolla, where those close to her shared stories and memories.

Morrison was killed last Friday when a car ran a stop sign and hit her in a crosswalk at Camino Del Mar and Coast Boulevard.

The driver was later arrested.