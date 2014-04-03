Memorial service for Del Mar hit and run victim - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Memorial service for Del Mar hit and run victim

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Family and friends of a woman killed in a hit and run accident in Del Mar spent Thursday afternoon remembering her.

A memorial service was held for Rachel Morrison at Scripps Seaside Forum in La Jolla, where those close to her shared stories and memories.

Morrison was killed last Friday when a car ran a stop sign and hit her in a crosswalk at Camino Del Mar and Coast Boulevard.

The driver was later arrested.

