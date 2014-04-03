Saffron: Thai that binds

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Let Su-Mei Yu, the grand dame of Saffron, be the first to wish you a happy New Year.

"This year is 2557," she said.

Thai New Year, which commemorates the birth of Buddha, is celebrated on Saturday, April 12. But the party gets started at the popular India Street eatery next week.

"We will be featuring southern Thai cooking, which depends on three basic ingredients. One is turmeric, then the other is peppercorn. The combination of these, plus garlic has the greatest effect on anti-inflammation," Su-Mei said.

The author of three cookbooks, Su-Mei has been sharing her creative cuisine and her passion for the process with San Diegans since 1985. It's the Thai that binds.

"You and I wouldn't be talking if it wasn't for food. Food is what connects people," she said.

It's coconut milk that sparks southern Thai food, but it's the milk of human kindness that precedes the meal. All this human warmth mixed with Thai flavors will pique an appetite.

An explosion of taste is what Thai food is all about, and it's an experience you can share all next week at Saffron, culminating on Saturday, April 12 from noon until 2 p.m.

"We'll be dancing in the streets and serving up the food, things that you can eat and walk on the street," Su-Mei said.

Make your happy new year a healthy new year.