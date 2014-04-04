Man involved in fatal park shooting sentenced to 20 years

VISTA (CNS) - One of four men who admitted their roles in the shooting deaths of two teenagers at Libby Lake Park in Oceanside was sentenced Friday to 20 years in state prison.
Kenneth Dwight Hamilton pleaded guilty in the May 3, 2011, deaths of 14-year-old Sandra Salgado and 16-year-old Fernando Solano.
Hamilton, 36, and co-defendant Justin Holiday Gibson each pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, and 22-year-old AL'C Bejaran -- the shooter -- pleaded guilty to murder.
A fourth gang member, Tyrone Blackmon, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Bejaran was sentenced last year to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gibson was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.
Oceanside police found the bodies at the Calle Montecito Street park about 10:30 p.m. while responding to reports of gunfire in the area.
The teens, who relatives said were boyfriend and girlfriend, had no gang ties but were in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to police.
The prosecution said Gibson and Hamilton -- members of a predominantly black gang -- went to the park in rival Hispanic gang territory with Bejaran the night of the shootings.
Police said Hamilton later confessed he, Gibson and Bejaran were smoking pot when Bejaran spotted the teenagers on a hillside and shot them. Bejaran's then-girlfriend testified that he wanted revenge for an attack on Hamilton days earlier.
