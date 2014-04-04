Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed man robbed a smoke store in North Park Thursday, escaping with an unknown amount of cash.

The holdup occurred at the SD Smoke Shop, in the 3100 block of El Cajon Boulevard around 9:45 p.m., San Diego Police Department Officer David Stafford said

The suspect is in his 30s, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 150-160 pounds and wearing a black or blue cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans, Stafford said.

He ran westbound from the store on El Cajon Boulevard after the robbery, according to Stafford.

No injuries were reported.