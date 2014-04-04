San Diego County gasoline price rises to highest amount since July 27

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose seven-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.051, its highest amount since July 27.

The average price is 2.3 cents more than one week ago and 11.9 cents higher than one month ago but seven-tenths of a cent less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has increased 12 of the past 15 days, including four-tenths of a cent on Thursday.

"Traditionally, gas prices tend to rise in the spring before peaking sometime in May," said Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California. "However, we don't see any upward pressure from wholesale prices for continued increases at this time."