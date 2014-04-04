Teachers in San Ysidro prepare to strike

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Teachers in southern San Diego Friday are prepared to strike if an agreement over salaries is not reached with the San Ysidro School District.
The majority of the San Ysidro Education Association's 232 members voted this week to authorize their board to call a strike should the board feel its necessary, bargaining chairwoman Krystal Dominguez told U-T San Diego.
The voting took place locally Wednesday and Thursday, and votes were tallied Thursday night. Of the 224 votes cast, 220 were for a strike, she said.
The union and district have had months of contract talks followed by three fruitless sessions with a mediator earlier this year.
Teachers want a reduction in class sizes and a 1 percent raise, down from an initial request of 6 percent.
Due to budget problems, the district says it must make an 8 percent cut in compensation for all employees in the current year and the two subsequent years, U-T San Diego reported. The district is operating with a $2.6 million deficit in the current 2013-2014 school year.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Police Chief David Nisleit Friday strongly disavowed what he described as an unofficial, "never authorized" departmental program that rewarded officers for making narcotics arrests.
On Friday, San Diego Police announced their search for a suspect involved in a robbery off the San Diego State University campus.