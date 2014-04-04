Teachers in San Ysidro prepare to strike

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Teachers in southern San Diego Friday are prepared to strike if an agreement over salaries is not reached with the San Ysidro School District.

The majority of the San Ysidro Education Association's 232 members voted this week to authorize their board to call a strike should the board feel its necessary, bargaining chairwoman Krystal Dominguez told U-T San Diego.

The voting took place locally Wednesday and Thursday, and votes were tallied Thursday night. Of the 224 votes cast, 220 were for a strike, she said.

The union and district have had months of contract talks followed by three fruitless sessions with a mediator earlier this year.

Teachers want a reduction in class sizes and a 1 percent raise, down from an initial request of 6 percent.

Due to budget problems, the district says it must make an 8 percent cut in compensation for all employees in the current year and the two subsequent years, U-T San Diego reported. The district is operating with a $2.6 million deficit in the current 2013-2014 school year.