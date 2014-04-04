Police find man who rammed minivan, killed girl

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police say they have captured a driver who rammed a minivan, killing an 11-year-old girl and badly injuring her mother and another child while fleeing from officers in Orange County.

KABC-TV reports 26-year-old Aleksandar Apostoloic was arrested around 1 a.m. Friday after an hours-long search.

Authorities say officers tried to pull over the suspect at about 6 p.m. Thursday when he fled, first ramming a police car then driving for two blocks before hitting the minivan.

Police say the suspect's car flipped over, but he ran away. Police using search dogs found him hiding in a residential backyard.

He's expected to be booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony evasion. He had originally been wanted on suspicion of a weapons violation.

The mother and child were taken to University of California, Irvine Medical Center.

