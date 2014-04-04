SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A San-Diego-based benefit corporation is changing lives in East Africa through basket-weaving. All Across Africa is dedicated creating jobs and educational programs in East Africa.

California is one of 20 states to pass the benefit corporation legislation, and this unique business structure is bringing business and jobs to San Diego.

All Across Africa recently relocated their business from Seattle to San Diego so they could officially take advantage of the benefit corporation status.

This allows All Across Africa to focus on its mission of creating stable jobs and income for the rural poor in East Africa, while still creating a market for the products here in the United States.

Their programs in Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi affect tens of thousands of people who may not have stability in their lives otherwise.

They work with genocide survivors, former refugees and the rural poor to not only buy products for many times what it could be sold at in the local markets, but their profits are then used to create financial training and other educational courses for the workers in these countries.