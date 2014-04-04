Firefighters prepare and practice for fire season

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters from all across the county are preparing to fight a roaring wildfire just in case one breaks out.

An annual fire preparedness exercise is underway in Alpine. San Diego County Fire Chiefs and the Viejas Indian Reservation are working together.

The recent drought raises the risk for a catastrophe.

"Traditionally we'd have fire season summer and the fall and winter wouldn't be every year because more and more fire season is year round so we're staffing year round," said Ken Kremensky, Barona Fire Dept.

Training includes emergency communications, firefighter survival, and coordinated fire fighting attacks from the ground and the air.